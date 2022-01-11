Young Dolph Murder Suspect Still At Large Despite Social Media Post

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Justin Johnson, a lead suspect in the daytime murder of Young Dolph, is still at large despite claims he was turning himself in. Johnson, who also goes by the stage name Straight Drop, stated via social media that he was to turn himself in on Monday (Jan. 10) but the day has passed without the moment coming to pass.

Johnson’s attorney said he was unaware of any plan by Johnson to turn himself in, according to Fox13 Memphis. Officials say Johnson’s charges are first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000. This is not the first time Johnson was arrested and charged. Back in early 2017, he pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault after shooting three people at a bowling alley.

However, Judge Chris Craft of the Shelby County Criminal Court approved a motion to let Johnson out of prison after five months into a five-year sentence.

“It’s called the Department of Corrections not the Department of Punishment,” Craft said. “He appeared to be a very impressive young man without a record, and he always admitted to everything he did.

On January 5, Johnson posted on his now-deleted Instagram story (via ABC News) that he was going to turn himself in. “Turning Myself In Monday @ 201,” Johnson on Instagram. “I’m Innocent. I’ll Be Back Sooner Than You Can Blink.” Johnson also mentioned that he didn’t appreciate media spreading alleged misinformation about his criminal history in another Instagram post. “Next time post the REAL .. BS blogs,” Johnson said.

Young Dolph was fatally shot in November 2021 while picking up baked goods for his mother at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in Memphis, Tennesee. Dolph was in town during Thanksgiving for the annual turkey giveaway he typically hosted with his label, Paper Route EMPIRE. After the shooting, Johnson’s alleged getaway car was discovered at a house in the Orange Mound neighborhood of Memphis, per ABC News.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Memphis Police Department, and U.S. Marshals are still on a nationwide manhunt for the Johnson.

—

Photo: Getty