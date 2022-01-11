HomeNews

The Weeknd “Gasoline,” Uncle Murda “Rap Up 2021” & More | Daily Visuals 1.11.22

The Weeknd gets back into the makeup thing and Uncle Murda breaks down 2021. Today's Daily Visuals.

2021 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk/NBC / Getty

This past weekend, no pun, The Weeknd had his fans on cloud 9 with the release of his latest album, Dawn FM and already the Canadian crooner is busy dropping new visuals in support of his fifth offering.

Days after dropping a video for “Sacrifice,” The Weeknd comes through with a new clip for “Gasoline” in which he returns to the prosthetics to make him look like an elderly man before stumbling upon a party that has him return to his youthful and able self. Abel Tesfaye really loves that makeup sh*t.

In other clips, Uncle Murda blessed the culture with his annual culture summary of the year, and in his visuals to “Rap Up 2021” uses old footage of everyone he talked about to paint a hilarious picture.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Troy Ave, Sauce Walka, and more.

THE WEEKND – “GASOLINE”

UNCLE MURDA – “RAP UP 2021”

TROY AVE – “I ALREADY WON”

SAUCE WALKA – “MIRROR EFFECT”

OT THE REAL & DJ GREEN LANTERN – “BROKEN GLASS”

ELI FROSS FT. SLEEPY HALLOW – “STEPPAS FREESTYLE”

MBNEL – “CRAZY”

