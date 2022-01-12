HHW Gaming: TikTok Star Rory Teasley Allegedly Strangled To Death By Boyfriend Over A Game of ‘Overwatch’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Video games are supposed to be fun, but for TikTok star Rory Teasley, an innocent Overwatch match with his boyfriend turned deadly.

Per the New York Post, Teasley died after his boyfriend of 10 years allegedly strangled him during a fight over the video game Overwatch, Michigan’s Oakland County Sheriff’s Department report. Local news outlet Click on Detroit reported Officers went to the Pontiac apartment Thursday night (Jan.5) responding to Docquen Jovo Watkins 911 call reporting he and Teasley had a physical altercation. Watkins (31), told the officers he and his boyfriend had gotten into a fight and that Teasley was “sleeping” on the couch.

Authorities soon discovered Teasley was not sleeping, he was unconscious and no longer breathing. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead by medics.

Per the New York Post:

According to the report, Watkins had reportedly choked Teasley during a dispute over the 2016 shooting game “Overwatch.” The boyfriend was subsequently charged with homicide and is being held without bond while he awaits a Jan. 18 court hearing for a probable cause interference, according to Oakland County Jail records.

“We see far too often across the country these days when people resort to violence over trivial and insignificant disagreements,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told Click On Detroit. “There is never a reason where violence is acceptable over a disagreement. Those who do so will be held accountable.”

Authorities said Watkins and Teasley had been together for 10 years.

Teasley was beloved on TikTok for his comedy sketches, following the news of his tragic death fans immediately reacted. “Rip really hurt the city off this one you will be missed such a beautiful soul,” one heartbroken commenter wrote. Another said, “It’s sad you didn’t even get to make it to 30… we love u rory.”

Another fan wrote, “The whole city is hurt but best believe justice will be served!!!! We luv you baby rest in power.”

Such a tragic story, may Teasley rest in power peace.

Photo: Alex Pantling / Getty