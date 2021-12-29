HomeGaming

HHW Gaming: Nintendo Is King On Amazon’s 2021 Best Selling Video Games List

Nintendo had a great year despite Sony and Microsoft dropping new consoles.

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Nintendo Is King of Amazon's Best-Selling Video Games List

Source: Nintendo / Metroid Dread

Nintendo didn’t drop a next-gen console, but it’s still dominating lists topping Xbox and Sony.

Amazon regularly keeps a list of its top-selling items broken down into categories throughout the year. One list in particular that grabs people’s attention is the list focusing on the best-selling video game, and like in 2020, Nintendo once again dominated.

In 2020 Nintendo managed to secure eight out of the 10 spots on the list, with Animal Crossing: New Horizons taking the top spot with the other spots going to the PS4 versions of  Cyberpunk 2077 and The Last of Us Part II. 

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Physical)

2. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Digital)

6. Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4)

7. Ring Fit Adventure

8. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

9. The Last of Us Part II

10. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Related Stories

2021 was no different with Nintendo once again dominating thanks to games Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Metroid Dread, and more. The list was comprised of 20 games and saw Nintendo own 19 spots, with Sony taking one with NBA 2K22 on PS4.

Peep the full list below:

  1. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  2. Just Dance 2022 (Nintendo Switch)
  3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  4. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond
  5. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
  6. Mario Party Superstars
  7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  9. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  10. Metroid Dread
  11. Pokemon Shining Pearl
  12. Super Mario Odyssey
  13. New Pokemon Snap
  14. Minecraft (Nintendo Switch)
  15. Just Dance 2021 (Nintendo Switch)
  16. Luigi’s Mansion 3
  17. Super Mario Party
  18. Carnival Games (Nintendo Switch)
  19. Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  20. NBA 2K22 (PS4)

It will be interesting to see if Nintendo can continue this dominance into 2022 with both Sony and Microsoft gearing up to drop a slew of new games. The global chip shortage is affecting Nintendo Switch sales, but it’s not stopping current owners of the hybrid console from spending money on those popular titles.

Photo: Nintendo / Metroid Dread

Newsletter , Nintendo , Nintendo Switch , video games

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
15 items2021 Revolt Summit

Rick Ross Hits Deuces Midway Through 85 South Comedy Show #LeaveLikeRossChallenge

01.01.70
Close