HHW Gaming: Nintendo Is King On Amazon’s 2021 Best Selling Video Games List

Nintendo didn’t drop a next-gen console, but it’s still dominating lists topping Xbox and Sony.

Amazon regularly keeps a list of its top-selling items broken down into categories throughout the year. One list in particular that grabs people’s attention is the list focusing on the best-selling video game, and like in 2020, Nintendo once again dominated.

In 2020 Nintendo managed to secure eight out of the 10 spots on the list, with Animal Crossing: New Horizons taking the top spot with the other spots going to the PS4 versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Last of Us Part II.

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Physical)

2. Super Mario 3D All-Stars

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

4. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Digital)

6. Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4)

7. Ring Fit Adventure

8. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

9. The Last of Us Part II

10. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

2021 was no different with Nintendo once again dominating thanks to games Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Metroid Dread, and more. The list was comprised of 20 games and saw Nintendo own 19 spots, with Sony taking one with NBA 2K22 on PS4.

Peep the full list below:

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Just Dance 2022 (Nintendo Switch) Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pokemon Brilliant Diamond The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Mario Party Superstars Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Ultimate The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Metroid Dread Pokemon Shining Pearl Super Mario Odyssey New Pokemon Snap Minecraft (Nintendo Switch) Just Dance 2021 (Nintendo Switch) Luigi’s Mansion 3 Super Mario Party Carnival Games (Nintendo Switch) Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe NBA 2K22 (PS4)

It will be interesting to see if Nintendo can continue this dominance into 2022 with both Sony and Microsoft gearing up to drop a slew of new games. The global chip shortage is affecting Nintendo Switch sales, but it’s not stopping current owners of the hybrid console from spending money on those popular titles.

Photo: Nintendo / Metroid Dread