J. Cole Says Jay-Z Didn’t Make Public Statement About ‘Cole World’ Being Classic [Video]

JCole Clears Up Jay Z’s Classic Statement

The saga continues in J. Cole’s real life sideline story as he explains to allhiphop.com the statement made by his boss, Jay-Z about Cole World being a classic.

Cole seemed to be slightly disappointed that Jay never mentioned his thoughts about the album to any publication and when in fact the headline was posted, the young Simba realized that the “classic” brand was taken from his own words and not Hov’s.

“The story comes from me telling someone what I was told about what [Jay-Z] said. You know what I’m saying? It’s not like he did an interview and said it. But if you ask him, I’m sure he’ll probably tell you the same thing. But, it was so weird to see that headline.”

Check out the interview below.