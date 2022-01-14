Kid Cudi Plays A Porn Star In New Horror Film ‘X’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

While we continue to wish to see Kid Cudi back on the small screen in HBO’s How To Make It In America (HBO dropped the ball on that series), at least we’ll be able to see KC on the big screen in A24’s new horror film, X.

Starring alongside Brittany Snow, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, and Mia Goth, Kid Cudi (Scott Mescudi) stars as a would-be porno star who’s production team takes to rural Texas to film an XXX film. Once there things get pretty weird when the old folk on the farm turn out to be “not well” and end up trying to murder the adult film cast and crew. Set in the 70’s, the cinematography calls back to those old school grindhouse films that had us playing with the “Tracking” button on the VHS to get a clearer picture and features Cudi with the power Afro and talking with a deep southern accent.

Them old folk better have some kind of supernatural powers because if you a crew of young and strapping group of adolescents who can’t take down a bunch of old women and an old man, you probably deserve to get got for secretly shooting a porno movie on their property. Just sayin.’

Check out the trailer for X below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it hits theaters soon.