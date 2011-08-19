Jasiri X – “Bushes (Bomb The Throne)” [Video]

George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush go in over the Otis instrumental on their less than stellar records as President of the United States, and to remind us how America got so messed up.

P.S. If you gone hope on a popluar beat and do a remix… Say something we haven’t heard before.





“George W. Bush -Damn W bush where the hell you been

Obama’s getting blamed for all of ya failures kid

Left trillions in debt they acting like I never did

Kanye even apologized now we’re hella friends

They say I’m stupid but I was dumb before

but they so crazy they forgot about my other war

and they don’t even mention my other other war

Almost destroyed America they still love me more”

