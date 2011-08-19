Jasiri X – “Bushes (Bomb The Throne)” [Video]

George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush go in over the Otis instrumental on their less than stellar records as President of the United States, and to remind us how America got so messed up.
P.S. If you gone hope on a popluar beat and do a remix… Say something we haven’t heard before.
“George W. Bush -Damn W bush where the hell you been
Obama’s getting blamed for all of ya failures kid
Left trillions in debt they acting like I never did
Kanye even apologized now we’re hella friends
They say I’m stupid but I was dumb before
but they so crazy they forgot about my other war
and they don’t even mention my other other war
Almost destroyed America they still love me more”
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED