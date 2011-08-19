Comedian Aziz Ansari Makes Watch The Throne Comics [Photos]

Read Aziz Ansari’s Watch the Throne Comics

Aziz Ansari admits he may be a little bored sometimes and as a result of that he’s making his own comics surrounding lyrics from Jay-Z and Kanye West’s Watch The Throne.

The comedian got a small cameo in the “Otis” video and Kanye West frequently pops up as a subject in his stand-up acts so it’s only right that he is bringing Ye and Jay’s punchlines to life. Hit the numbers to see the pics.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »