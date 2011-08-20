CLOSE
Lil Kim Pays Tribute To Michael Jackson [Photos]

Lil Kim Channels Michael Jackson At Concert

Lil Kim recently paid tribute to the King Of Pop during a stop at the Winterbeatz Festival in Australia.

As previously reportedThe Queen Bee performed her hit “Magic Stick” with 50 Cent for their fans down under in Perth.

In addition to performing with Fifty, Kim also paid homage to Michael Jackson and donned a MJ inspired fit complete with a sparkling glove and matching jacket.

Fans of the Queen Bee also got a chance to see the pint sized rap vet bring out some of her best MJ dance moves on stage.

Check out Kimmy performing MJ style below.

Close