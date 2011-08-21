Jay-Z And Beyonce Named “Music’s Most Powerful Couple”

Jay-Z And Beyonce Are Music’s Most Powerful Couple

Jay-Z and Beyonce have been declared “Music’s Most Powerful Couple” by Forbes Magazine after bringing in nearly $80 million this year.

Forbes recently released their list of “The World’s Highest-Paid Celebrity Couples” and included Jay-Z and Beyonce who rank #2 on the list and remain the most powerful pair in music.

The #1 “Highest Paid Celebrity Couple” is Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady who are estimated to have raked in $238 million in the past year.

Jay and Bey are estimated at around $72 million.

Other top celebrity couples are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie who come in at #3 with $50 million, David and Victoria Beckham ($45 million) and Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart ($40 million.)