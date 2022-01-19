Blame Omicron: The 2022 Grammy Awards Postponed To April

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The biggest night in music will now take place an April. The Recording Academy has just confirmed they are postponing the 2022 Grammy Awards by several weeks.

As spotted on Digital Music News we will have to wait a bit longer for one of the biggest ceremonies of the year. The 64th Annual Grammy Awards have been rescheduled and will now broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sun, April 3 (8-11:30 p.m., live ET/5-8:30 p.m., live PT) on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Trevor Noah, of Comedy Central’s Emmy Award-winning The Daily Show host and comedian, will return as master of ceremonies for “Music’s Biggest Night”. The show moved from its original date of Jan. 31 amid growing concerns surrounding the Omicron variant.

News of the rescheduled date was initially shared via a joint announcement from the Recording Academy, CBS and CMT, as the CMT Awards will move from its originally scheduled date of Sunday, April 3 to a later date in April. Additional details about the dates and locations of other official Grammy Week events, including the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, MusiCares Person of the Year and the Pre-Grammy Gala will be announced soon. Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and Justin Bieber are among those leading the 2022 nominations with Jon Batiste being the frontrunner with 11 nods.

