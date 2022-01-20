Straight Cap?: Pardison Fontaine Addresses Megan Thee Stallion Breakup & Domestic Violence Rumors

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

2022 hasn’t been a great year when it comes to some of our favorite celebrity couples. Rumors have been swirling that Megan Thee Stallion kicked Pardison Fontaine to the curb. He’s finally responding to those claims.

Fontaine and Thee Stallion set the internet on fire with their love for each other after publicly announcing in 2020 they were dealing with each other. Following Megan Thee Stallion taking a social media break at the end of the year after falling ill, causing her to cancel some performance dates, some of her followers noticed she removed (or archived) all the photos of Fontaine from her Instagram timeline.

For those who don’t know, that usually means a breakup has happened, but the rapper is calling cap on those rumors. Responding to a story alluding to the possibility the couple split due to alleged domestic violence, Fontaine wrote in his IG Stories, “Stop this cap nobody puttin hands on nobody …(At least not in that way ),” he stated. “Been seein the break up rumors and was lettin y’all imaginations run ..but y’all gettin too crazy … .ain’t give ni**as a story so they made one … we really been on it double time.”

Per The Grio, Fontaine could be alluding to a story spotted on BlackSportsOnline that shared an Instagram video of the couple engaged in a huge fight. The site further reported without any evidence that the breakup was due to domestic violence, not from Pardi but from Megan Thee Stallion, claiming “she is allegedly a mean drunk.”

Another eyebrow-raising moment fans are using is that Thee Stallion didn’t even drop a public post for Fontaine’s birthday that recently passed. The Houston Rapper and recent TSU graduate has ended her social media hiatus sharing she is featured on Reggae artist, Shenseea’s new single “Lick.”

Thee Stallion also dropped a video in partnership with Revlon plugging a new lipstick crayon, hyped her appearance at Coachella 2022, and revealed her new Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Doritos commercial.

Still, Fontaine has no recent photos on her social media accounts. Maybe we’re reading too much into this. Perhaps they decided to make their relationship private. Only time will tell.

