Kanye West, Billie Eilish & Harry Styles To Headline Coachella 2022

Travis Scott might’ve gotten booted off the 2022 Coachella lineup, but best believe it’s still going to have some amazing acts as they’ve revealed their list of performance slated to take the stage this coming April.

Headlining the three day event will be Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and the artist formerly known as Kanye West, Ye with some of the biggest names in the music game today filling out the highly anticipated event. Artists like Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Lil Baby and Big Sean are all slated to appear at the two weekend jamboree which will take place on April 15th-17th and 22nd-24th respectively.

Presale for tickets to the event goes on sale Friday (Jan. 14) and best believe they’re going to go like hotcakes, Omicron be damned!

As for health and safety requirements pertaining to COVID-19, everyone attending must provide proof of vaccination or have a negative test result taken within 72 hours prior to the event. All we’re going to say is good luck, Godspeed and pray this event doesn’t spawn a Coachella COVID variant. Just sayin.’