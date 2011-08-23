Beyonce To Perform Via Satellite At Michael Jackson Tribute Concert

Beyonce Performing Via Satellite At Michael Jackson Tribute Concert

Beyonce is doing her part to memorialize the King Of Pop now that she’s set to perform at his tribute concert.

As previously reported Christina Aguilera, Leona Lewis, Smokey Robinson, Cee Lo Green and JLS will all take the stage to honor the life and legacy of Michael Jackson as organized by his siblings and their mother Katherine.

Tito, La Toya and Marlon have all signed on to support the tribute, his brothers Randy and Jermaine have not and released a joint statement denouncing the project.

Bey will take the stage via satellite at the Michael Jackson Forever: Tribute Concert due to a scheduling conflict.

Reps for the singer released a statement saying,

“A lifelong Michael fan, Beyoncé really wanted to be involved in this tribute concert. Due to scheduling issues she can’t be there in person, but this performance is not to be missed!”

The MJ tribute concert will take place October 8 in Cardiff, Wales,