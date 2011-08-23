CLOSE
Kendrick Lamar, Cory Gunz & Cyhi The Prince This Saturday In Atlanta

Kendrick, Cory Gunz & Cyhi The Prince Set To Perform Saturday In Atlanta

Presented by the Jeanocide Clothing Company, Young Money artist and MTV star Cory Gunz, Top Dawg Ent.’s Kendrick Lamar and G.O.O.D. Music’s Cyhi The Prince will be performing this Saturday in Atlanta, GA.

The show takes place at the Loft and tickets are available at Ticket Alternative.

In addition to the show, the Jeanocide will be having a launch party and Kendrick Lamar Section.80 album signing party at Fly Kix.

For more information, follow @thejeanocide and scroll down for a look at the event flyer.

