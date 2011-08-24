“Watch The Throne” Strikes Gold, Still Number One On Billboard

“Watch The Throne” Goes Gold

Jay-Z and Kanye West’s collaborative LP Watch The Throne continues to do numbers and has now been certified gold after two weeks in circulation.

WTT has now pushed 612, 991 units and remains atop the Billboard 200 charts.

Beyonce’s 4 sits at the No. 7 spot followed by Ace Hood’s Blood Sweet + Tears at No. 8. The collaborative EP between Eminem and and Royce Da 5 9, Hell: The Sequel rounds out the hip hop acts in the top 20 at No. 11.