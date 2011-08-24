Lauryn Hill Reminisces On Opus “The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill” [Video]

Lauryn Hill Talks “Miseducation…”

Lauryn Hill will be featured on the next installment of Reebok Classics & Rock The Bells’ ongoing series Classic Albums By Classic Artists.

In webisode, the former Fugee front woman talks openly about the impact of her critically acclaimed solo debut, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

“I make the music that I want to hear and when you find that other people want to hear that too… how could you not be excited about that,” said Hill. “I made a piece of music from a sincere place and I think that sincerity has no choice but to resonate with people.”

Peep the entire excerpt below: