Jury Awards Cardi B $1.25M In Lawsuit Against Tasha K

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Two years after Cardi B sued YouTube personality Tashak K (Latasha Kebe) for defamation of character, the case has come to an end and Cardi B just got a lot richer.

Billboard is reporting that on Monday (January 24), a federal jury sided with the Grammy Award-winning rapper and found Tasha K liable for defamation and “two other forms of wrongdoing” due to her dozens of YouTube videos claiming that Cardi B had herpes and used hardcore drugs amongst other things. Aside from the guilty verdict, the jury also awarded some monetary damages to Cardi to the tune of $1.25 million for the mental anguish she suffered due to the wild allegations Tasha would throw out there.

“Following the verdict, Kebe tweeted that she and her attorneys had “fought really hard” and thanked her legal team for their “long hours and sleepless nights.” She it was “only up from here” and would “see y’all in a few days.” An attorney for Cardi B declined to comment.”

Cardi B slapped Tasha K with the defamation lawsuit in 2019 after K posted a bunch of videos claiming that Cardi had herpes, cheated on Offset, was a prostitute, and would get freaky with a bottle while stripping on stage. Given Cardi’s history as a stripper many would believe the allegations that Tasha K threw out there and that caused Cardi much stress in her life.

Just a few weeks ago Cardi testified that Tasha K’s allegations made her feel suicidal and developed migraines, anxiety and weight loss. It certainly didn’t help that Tasha admitted that she knowingly published lies to “generate money for her business.” Whether or not she generated enough money to pay off $1.25 million remains to be seen but she may end up paying more as proceedings will continue today to “decide whether Kebe owes additional punitive damages, or whether she must reimburse Cardi B’s legal expenses.”

We feel like Cardi’s about to shower Offset with more presents for no reason other than being her hubby. Heck, she may just give him a suitcase with all the cash she’s going to get from this lawsuit. Lucky bastard.