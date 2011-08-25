Rihanna And J. Cole Deny Sextape Allegations



Rihanna and J. Cole Deny Sextape

Rihanna and J.Cole are denying reports that they have a sextape after Hustler Magazine claimed to have one in their possession.

As previously reported Radar Online claimed that Hustler contacted them claiming to have a tape of the Roc Nation signees engaging in sexual contact.

Now both Rihanna and Cole have addressed the allegations through their Twitter pages.

Late Wednesday the singer wrote to her fans,

“We don’t believe U, U need more people…AND of course an actual sextape! #slownewsday.”

While being more subliminal, Cole also denied the tape saying,

“Gossip Gossip, n*gga just stop it.”

Hustler has yet to respond.