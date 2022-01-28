Meek Mill Celebrates Philadelphia 76ers Win Over Lebron James-Less Lakers By Crashing Press Conference

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Meek Mill was thrilled following the Philadelphia 76ers victory over the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday night (Jan.27).

The 76ers defeated the Lebron James-less Lakers handily 105-87 despite an “off night” from all-star center Joel Embiid who finished the game with 26 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists. Philly native Meek Mill was so pumped that he decided to crash a 76ers press conference after his team got the W.

“Tonight is a Philadelphia 6ixers night,” the “Ima Boss” rapper said as he jumped in front of the microphone per the Associated Press. “Shoutout to the 6ixers, you guys. Good win!,” he stated as he quickly exited stage left.

Anthony Davis gave it his all, but it wasn’t enough as the 76ers proved to be too much for the Lakers to handle. The Lakeshow headed into the game without James, who was scratched ahead of tipoff due to a sore knee. After the game, Embiid told the press he “was not very good” and thanked his teammates for picking up the slack.

Meek Milly’s presence at the game comes the day after 76ers’ managing partner Josh Harris and his wife Marjorie Harris made a six-figure donation to Mills, Michael Rubin, and JAY-Z’s nonprofit, the REFORM Alliance the Philly Voice reported. The REFORM Alliance did not release details about the exact amount donated by the couple, but the funds will go towards the nonprofit’s ongoing commitment to criminal justice reform.

Rubin thanked Harris and his wife for the charitable gesture saying it would translate to “more people moving from a failed system to one that prioritizes community safety.”

Photo: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty