Nicki Minaj To Perform “Where Them Girls At” With David Guetta & Flo Rida On “America’s Got Talent” [Video]

David Guetta To Perform “Where Them Girls At” With Flo Rida & Nicki Minaj On “America’s Got Talent”

NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” has quickly emerged as one of the top shows to watch weekly in the absence of its rival “American Idol. “

On August 31st, the multi -talented and faceted Nicki Minaj is scheduled to perform her smash hit “Where Them Girls At” with collaborators David Guetta and Flo Rida.

The trio’s first live performance is scheduled to appease fans at the perfect time being that it will occur two days after Guetta’s album hits shelves. The dance single has peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100.

If the trio still isn’t enough Minaj for ya; Nicki’ s been chosen as a presenter for Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards, and is rumored to take part in the tribute devoted to her fellow femme fatale, Britney Spears.

Peep The Video Below.