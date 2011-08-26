Bishop Eddie Long Speaks Out On Accusers Writing Tell-All Book



Eddie Long Issues Statement On Accusers

Bishop Eddie Long has issued a statement on reports that two of his accusers are releasing a tell-all book.

As previously reported, the embattled pastor is set to be the subject of a no holds barred book at the hands of Jamal Parris and Spencer LeGrande, two of the five men in total who accused The Bishop of sexual coercion.

Both Parris and LeGrande met with a Channel 2 investigative reporter to announce their plans to release a book which they say will detail ten years of abuse they felt at the hand of Long.

“Ten years of details, each person, it’s gonna be a book full of ‘wow’s’ and ‘ahh’s’ and ‘Oh my God’s.”

Now Long is speaking out to defend himself and posted a statement on the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church website.

His statement in full reads,

“New Birth Members, We have a long history of dutifully serving those in need in the local and global communities and we will continue to do so. We are committed to the calling of a strong, viable and relevant ministry of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Unfortunately, we are in the media again and people are wondering what I am going to say. All I have to say is what we stated earlier. All parties involved decided to resolve the civil cases out of court. The decision was made to bring closure to this matter and allow us to move forward with the plans God has for this ministry.

I will continue to honor and abide by my commitment of confidentiality and restraint as it relates to the resolution of the civil litigation and will not be diverted from the important work of the ministry. I thank God for your faithful support of my journey to South Africa where thousands where blessed and more than 700 people gave their lives to Christ. We also were able to sow more support into the HIV/AIDS Hospice in Johannesburg that we partnered with last year. We built a wonderful bridge of relationships with pastors and community leaders to further establish the Kingdom and bless others. I love you and thank you for your continued commitment and dedication. Your Pastor, Bishop Eddie L. Long”

LeGrande and Parris have yet to respond.