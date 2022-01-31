Rihanna Is Pregnant With A$AP Rocky’s Baby

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna is pregnant. Unless you haven’t been paying attention, the baby daddy to be is Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky.

As People reports, Rihanna had a clear baby bump on display while the couple was out and about this weekend in New York City. The clearly strategic outing went down in Harlem, with Rih Rih rocking a pink jacket that was unbuttoned to reveal the bump. Okay, mission accomplished, it was cold out there (the pics look like they were taken by 125th Street near the Hudson River/Riverside Drive.

The couple has been an item for well over a year now. Back in May 2021, Rocky, born Rakim Myers, risked it all when he told GQ she was the “love of his life.”

Well played, sir.

The romantic duo have been red carpet mainstays, like when they got extra cozy at the Met Gala.

Recently, Rocky appeared on a new song with NIGO of BAPE and KENZO fame and he also been tapped as a headliner for the forthcoming Smokers Club Fest. Rihanna has been raking in the dough with her Savage x Fenty brand and paying it forward with her philanthropy.

Congratulations to the happy couple, who will now be surely dealing with questions of, So when is the wedding? But, when are we getting new albums, though? You know you were thinking it, too, just saying.

This story is developing.