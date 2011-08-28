Jay-Z Responds To Lil Wayne’s Diss? [Video]



Jay-Z Responds To Lil Wayne’s “Its Good” Diss

Did Jay-Z finally fire back at Lil Wayne for his diss against him and Beyonce on a new track?

It sure SOUNDS that way.

As previously reported Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter IV album leaked and included the track”Its Good” featuring Jadakiss and Drake.

On it, Weezy goes at Jigga man and his wife less than subliminally saying,

“Talkin bout baby money/I got yo baby money/kidnap yo Beyotch I’ll get that how much you love your lady money…”

So what’s Hov’s response?

The rapper was a guest on DJ Greenlantern’s Invasion Radio show last night and finally fired back.

Or did he???

Check out “Jay-Z’s” response below.