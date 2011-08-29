Nicki Minaj, Drake, Ciara, Attend Lil Wayne’s “Tha Carter IV” Release Party [Photos]



After last night’s VMAs, Lil Wayne released digital copies of his Tha Carter IV album at midnight as promised and to celebrate the occasion, held an after party.

The rapper who made headlines last week for dissing both Jay-Z and Beyonce invited a slew of celebrity guests including his Young Money family—Drake and Nicki Minaj as well as Ciara.

Nicki, who was previously spotted rocking a ninja mask, toned down her look and rocked a form fitting pink dress with candy curls and bright makeup.

If you weren’t lucky enough to get an invite, check out Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter IV release party below.

