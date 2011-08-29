Steve Stout Says Jay-Z’s “Bigger Than Rap,” Probably Won’t Respond To Lil Wayne

Steve Stout Talks Jay-Z, Wayne Beef

The internet was abuzz last week after a song off Tha Carter IV leaked in which Lil Wayne seems to be going at Jay-Z for a prior comment Jay made on his track “H.A.M.”

If you’re waiting for a response from Jay however, one man close to Hov says not to hold your breath.

Jigga’s business partner Steve Stoute said in a recent interview with JasFly that he doesn’t see Jay entertaining a beef with Wayne…at all.

“For Jay-Z to do ANYTHING that resembles moving backwards right now would be insane,” he said. “And a Jay-Z beef is moving backwards. Jay is SO MUCH bigger than rap at this point. He’s a movement. And THAT’S where his head is at. That’s where his focus is. And NO ONE is on his level, even worthy of him battling with. No one. So you probably won’t see that happen.”

Last night both Wayne and Hov attended the MTV VMAs.

Neither of them spoke of the reported beef.