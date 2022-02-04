HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Butcher’s here!

After years in the game Benny The Butcher finally made his Breakfast Club debut and kept things 1000 with both DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God. With his next album Tana Talk 4 on the cusp of hitting the streets (February 11), Benny uses his time to promote his next project and opens up about various situations he’s been in thus far in his career.

Touching on what went down in Houston when he got shot to why he hasn’t worked with Jay-Z in the studio yet, The Butcher lets fans in on everything they’ve been wanting to know for a while now and we appreciate him for that (and his music).

Here are the 10 things we learned from Benny The Butcher on The Breakfast Club.

Benny admits that when his Buffalo Bills lost in the playoffs a few weeks ago, he stopped taking calls. He said he needed a break from following the team all season and spending paper on going to the game. To him, the Bills winning a Super Bowl would be worth more than winning $10 million on a bet. That’s deep.

