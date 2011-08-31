Digital Image Of Jay-Z And Beyonce’s Future Child Released [Photos]



Digital Image Of Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Baby

A digital image of what Jay-Z and Beyonce’s child could possibly look like has been released.

According to Dr. D’Lynn Waldron, a forensic artist, if Jay-Z and Beyonce have a son it will have his father’s features and Beyonce’s eyes.

The professional artist who’s worked with the FBI has relased a digital image of her predicition for the child.

Check out Jigga Jr. below.

Does he look like he could Jay-Z and Beyonce’s baby?

