Digital Image Of Jay-Z And Beyonce’s Future Child Released [Photos]

Digital Image Of Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Baby
A digital image of what Jay-Z and Beyonce’s child could possibly look like has been released.

According to Dr. D’Lynn Waldron, a forensic artist, if Jay-Z and Beyonce have a son it will have his father’s features and Beyonce’s eyes.

The professional artist who’s worked with the FBI has relased a digital image of her predicition for the child.

Check out  Jigga Jr. below.

Does he look like he could Jay-Z and Beyonce’s baby?

