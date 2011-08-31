Chris Brown’s $22,000 Watch Returned After VMAs Performance

Chris Brown Gets $22,000 Watch Back

At some point between dancing his a** off and flying through the air during his VMAs performance, Chris Brown lost a $22,000 watch that he was wearing.

According to reports, the 22-year-old singer lost his $22,000 Rolex when he accidentally tossed the piece into the crowd while he was performing.

TMZ reports:

Brown’s watch — a gold Rolex with a white oyster face and diamond-encrusted bezzle — came loose at the beginning of his performance … so he took it off and tried to toss it to a safe place … all while dancing his face off. But Brown missed his target and the watch ended up in the crowd. After the performance, Brown’s bodyguard went into the audience and asked if anyone had found the watch — not really expecting anyone to come forward … but to his surprise, the watch was in the possession of an HONEST person, who returned it to its rightful owner. A rep for Brown tells TMZ, “Although Chris did not get to meet the fan, he is very appreciative of the fan’s actions.”

Chris is lucky a #TeamBreezy fan caught his watch, if that was a Rihanna fan, he would have never seen that watch again.