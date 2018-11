While the BasedGod has had unexpected shoutouts on the news before, this one may top them all.

While showing a clip of a 103-year old woman who can still drive, CNN seemed to have made the mistake of playing Lil B’s internet smasher “Wonton Soup!”

While some are claiming fake, we’ll let you be the judge as the music fits perfectly with the clip.

Peep the video below and let us know what you think.