Tyler The Creator And Eminem Finally Meet In Ireland [Photo]

Tyler The Creator Meets Eminem In Ireland

Tyler The Creator grabbed a VMA Award and got to meet one of his idols in the same week.

It was a dream come true for the Odd Future leader as he bumped into Eminem backstage at the Tennent’s ViTal music festival in Ireland.

“Fawkkkkk O My Atheist God,” tweeted Tyler. “Goal List Check: I Told Him Relapse Was One Of The Greatest Albums To Me.”

Maybe Slim Shady will get with Tyler and create some demonic music for all ages.