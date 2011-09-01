CLOSE
HomeNews

Tyler The Creator And Eminem Finally Meet In Ireland [Photo]

Leave a comment

Tyler The Creator Meets Eminem In Ireland

Tyler The Creator grabbed a VMA Award and got to meet one of his idols in the same week.

It was a dream come true for the Odd Future leader as he bumped into Eminem backstage at the Tennent’s ViTal music festival in Ireland.

“Fawkkkkk O My Atheist God,” tweeted Tyler. “Goal List Check: I Told Him Relapse Was One Of The Greatest Albums To Me.”

Maybe Slim Shady will get with Tyler and create some demonic music for all ages.

Bad Meets Evil , Eminem , ireland , Odd Future , relapse , Tyler the creator

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close