Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club Under Fire For Shady Labor Practices

Protests Outside Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club

Jay-Z’s flagship NYC 40/40 Club is under renovation and under fire from the New York City District Council of Carpenters.

The union is claiming that the company which was hired to make those renovations, Conelle Construction Corp., “does not meet area labor standards, including providing or fully paying for family healthcare and pension for all of its carpenter craft employees,” according to a statement.

The NYCDCC also claims Conelle Construction Corp. is paying its workers “substandard wage” and hold owner Jay-Z responsible saying the rapper “has an obligation to see that area labor standard are met for construction work on their future location.”

Protestors have placed four nearly twenty foot blown up rats facing the club. There is also a banner-sized sign that reads: Shame On The 40/40 Club (Jay-Z) For Hurting New York City.

This is not the first time Jigga has come under fire for his club’s alleged shady practices. Jay was sued by workers at the flagship location back in 2008 for allegedly violating minimum wage laws.

The 40/40 club is expected to reopen its doors November 1.