Rappers Reach Out To Georgia Flood Victims

Seventeen counties in Georgia were declared in a state of emergency after massive flooding swamped the area with dangerous flood waters in previous weeks. The floods took the lives of 10 people in the Peach State and caused $250 million worth of damage. Now some of the top Hip-Hop artists in the country are working together to restore GA back to its glory. The starting roster for the charitable effort includes Ludacris, Nelly, Jermaine Dupri, and the ‘King of The South’, T.I.

TIP’s Grand Hustle label teamed up with Ludacris’s Ludacris Foundation to show concern for families victimized by the tragedy. The two entities donated $10,000 to Home Depot and Sam’s Club for their relief effort to help 20,000 families affected by the floods.

Other artists involved in the effort will participate in a joint venture between Jermaine Dupri, Nelly and local Atlanta radio station, V-103 FM, for a celebrity bowling competition. Titled “Stand Up Atlanta: Jermaine Dupri and Nelly Charity Celebrity Bowling Tournament”, the event will take place Thursday, October 1 at Red Carpet Lanes in Duluth, Georgia. All proceeds from the event will benefit flood victims. Mike Bigga, Big Boi, Sammie, Bryan Michael Cox, Zaytoven and NBA player, Derric Anderson are all scheduled to participate.