Lil Wayne’s Surprising Reaction To “Tha Carter IV” Leak [Video]

Lil Wayne Talks “Tha Carter IV” Leak

When a major artist’s album leaks, its never a good thing leaving hundreds of thousands, sometimes millions off records usually go unpaid for.

But don’t tell that to Lil Wayne.

MTV caught up with Weezy following his VMA performance (the day his album officially went on sale online) and the rapper revealed that he wasn’t disappointed at all that Tha Carter IV had hit the net a week prior.

“We did real good this time, real good,” said Wayne. “It just means people want to hear it. I mean, ’cause there are people’s albums that come out that can be leaked and don’t leak, so I’m glad mines leaked.”

Maybe the leak didn’t hurt too much.

As previously reported, Wayne’s Tha Carter IV broke Watch The Throne’s first week iTunes sales record in four days and is estimated to move close to 1,000,000 copies in its first week on shelves.

Peep the entire interview clip below: