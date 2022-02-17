HHW Gaming: Quavo & The Game Announced As The First Celeb Cards Ever In ‘NBA 2K22’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-Hop stars/ gym heroes, Quavo, and The Game are now playable in NBA 2K22. Oh, and Ronnie 2K is available for use as well.

Right on time for NBA All-Star weekend, 2K announced that part-time hoopers turned Hip-Hop stars Quavo and The Game will be living out their hoop dreams as playable characters in NBA 2K22, joining 2K’s Director of Digital Marketing, Ronnie Singh as part of the games Celeb Cards package. A first for the insanely popular basketball video game franchise.

The big news comes both Singh and Quavo were both announced to be participating in their fourth Celebrity All-Star Game in Cleveland as part of the slate of NBA All-Star Weekend activities going down in The Land. NBA 2K22 players interested in using the celebs can earn them by completing each of their Triple Threat challenges in MyTeam.

That’s not all the either. Xbox owners will be able to play NBA 2K22 for free during NBA All-Star weekend until Feb. 21 at 11 a.m. PT. PlayStation owners will be able to purchase the game at a discounted price. NBA 2K22 Cross Gen Digital Bundle will be a part of Sony’s ‘Deal of the Week,’ and will be available for 67% off for PS4 and PS5.

2K also dropped the rating update for this year’s NBA All-Stars and other updates for other players. You can view all of that information by heading here.

Photo: 2K / NBA 2K22