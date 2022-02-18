Jack Harlow Officially Down With New Balance As Ambassador To North America

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

NBA All-Star Weekend is upon us and with that comes the drop of new and exciting sneakers and while many await a Nike or Adidas surprise drop, New Balance is linking up with Jack Harlow to get in on the All-Star action.

Recently the “Nail Tech” artist signed a deal with NB to be the brand’s ambassador for North America and took to Instagram to showcase his upcoming New Balance drip. Harlow will be making the rounds taking part in future appearances and marketing campaigns. He’ll also be playing an “integral role in the brand’s connection to basketball culture.”

New Balance also revealed that Jack Harlow will be debuting a new performance basketball shoe at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game tonight in Cleveland. Harlow for one is more than excited to be a part of the New Balance family.

“I have been rocking New Balance since I was a kid, so to officially join the brand in this way is really exciting,” Harlow said in a press statement. “I’m excited to peek behind the curtain and work with the brand more.”

Harlow joins a NB family that includes the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Jaden Smith, Storm Reid and many others.

Should be interesting to see what New Balance has in store for Harlow’s feet for the celebrity All-Star game tonight and whether or not his fans flock to pick up a pair once it drops. No word on whether or not Harlow will be getting his own line, but we wouldn’t be surprised if he did at some point.

What do y’all think of the New Balance and Jack Harlow connection? Let us know in the comments section below.