Jack Harlow Says Him Seemingly Asking Saweetie What’s Poppin? At The BET Awards Was A “Friend Vibe”

We all know Saweetie is single as f**k after sending Quavo back to the streets, and there are many men and women on the prowl. A video of Jack Harlow interacting with the rapper with the steel stomach on the 2021 BET Awards red carpet has folks thinking he is one of them.

The Shade Room shared a video featuring an eyebrow-raising interaction between Saweetie and Jack Harlow Tuesday (Jun.29). It all went down during a red carpet interview with the “My Type” crafter and the gossip site interrupted by Harlow.

Jack introduces himself to Saweetie as if she doesn’t already know who he is, politely grabs her hand, and says, “You don’t like getting caught off guard.” Saweetie notices he is quite nervous and asks him why he was “shaking.” Harlow disputes Saweetie’s observation saying, “nobody’s shaking,” we totally understand if he was. The cute interaction between the two Hip-Hop stars ends with TSR’s reporter asking did Harlow shoot his shot?

Saweetie knows the gossip site’s reputation and tells the reporter, “I don’t know, but y’all better not be messy with this shit.”

TSR eventually caught up with Harlow, and you know they had to ask about the situation. Harlow shot down any inclination that he was shooting his shot. He explained that he was being friendly and saying hello. “You can’t say hello these days, I guess,” Jack said, adding that he’s a “nice person.” He continued, “That’s a friend… That’s a friend vibe.”

Despite Saweetie’s warning, TSR doesn’t really need to be messy when they got millions of followers to handle that for them. Social media wasted no time running with the video and making light of the cute and harmless interaction between the two rappers.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty