A Rundown of All the Stellar Performances From the 2021 BET Awards

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The 21st annual BET Awards this past Sunday (June 27th) night proved to be a fantastic affair. Hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson, the awards show took place in front of a live audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

BET made sure that this awards show, the first since last year’s all-virtual event, was charged with intensity from the opening performance of gospel legend Kirk Franklin and rapper Lil Baby’s song “We Win.” The theme of the 2021 BET Awards was “The Year of The Black Woman”, and the ladies certainly shined with their performances throughout the night.

Migos took to the stage and got the crowd hyped with their performance of “Straightenin”, and Cardi B joined them for “Type S–t” – which led to the rapper publicly revealing her baby bump and announcing that she and Offset were expecting their second child together.

Songstress Jazmine Sullivan performed her recent hits “Tragic” and “On It”, with fellow singer Ari Lennox and Congresswoman Maxine Waters joining her on stage.

Multi-talented artist H.E.R. wowed the audience by arriving on stage courtesy of a floating drum set she played while lowered from the ceiling performing her hit song “We Made It”. She topped it off with an electric guitar solo.

Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak continued their smooth collaboration as Silk Sonic, performing their standout single “Leave The Door Open”, leaving the women in the audience enchanted.

Yung Miami and JT of the City Girls took to the stage to bring the audience a sizzling performance of the hot girl anthem for this summer, “Twerkulator”.

Roddy Rich gave the crowd a captivating live rendition of his soulful song “Late At Night”.