Desiigner ft. Slushii & DJ Whoo Kid “Bakin,” Bun B & Cory Mo ft. Talib Kweli, Tobe Nwigwe & David Banner “Hesitate” & More | Daily Visuals 2.23.22

Now that Desiigner has finally gotten his freedom from Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music label, the Brooklyn rapper has been grinding to get that “Panda” buzz back, but can Snoop Dogg’s Death Row records make that happen?

Linking up with Slushii and DJ Whoo Kid for the visuals to “Bakin,” Desiigner gets some facetime with Death Row’s new H.N.I.C. before proceeding to turn up in the condo with the aforementioned artists and a few women who don’t mind a pillow fight.

Elsewhere some Hip-Hop OG’s link up to get in some time with nature and in the clip to “Hesitate,” Bun B and Cory Mo call on Talib Kweli, Tobe Nwigwe, and David Banner to join them near a lake to kick bars and soak up some sun.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Yo Gotti and 10Percent, Jay Phlutter, and more.

DESIIGNER FT. SLUSHII & DJ WHOO KID – “BAKIN”

BUN B & CORY MO FT. TALIB KWELI, TOBE NWIGWE & DAVID BANNER – “HESITATE”

YO GOTTI & 10PERCENT – “DOLLA FO’ DOLLA”

JAY PHLUTTER – “FINAL FATE”

QUANDO RONDO – “SIX-0 BUSINESS”

G PERICO & BLOCBOI FAME – “LONG YEAR”

SADA BABY – “BARRY LIL KUZIN”