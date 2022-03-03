Bad & Boujee: Cardi B And Offset Leave $1,400 Tip At Brooklyn Chop House

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-Hop’s favorite Trap couple are suckers for good service. Cardi B and Offset gave the staff at the Brooklyn Chop House a generous tip during a recent sit down dinner.

As spotted on Page Six celebrity duo were in New York City and decided to take their palettes to Brooklyn for top flight eats. On Monday, February 28 they ate at Brooklyn Chop House with about eight of their friends and staff. According to the celebrity gossip site they did not have reservations and but arrived requesting a private dining experience. Since they pulled up unannounced the staff persuaded a party that was already seated to finish their meal quicker with free desserts and alcohol.

“[The other patrons], were on dessert, so [the restaurant] brought them over bottles of Cristal and free desserts to get them to vacate the area for Cardi,” a spy told Page Six. Apparently owner and founder Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins pulled out all the stops by gifting them some pricy champagne. “They happily obliged once they got the bottles of Cristal,” the source said.

At the end of the night their bill was about $3,000 dollars and the couple left a $1,400 tip to their waiters. Additionally they snapped photos with the staff prior to leaving. For those not in the know Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins has a long history in the music industry as the former manager / consultant to several high profile talents including Foxy Brown, Mary J. Blige, Shyne and more. He is expanding the Brooklyn Chop House franchise with a Times Square location set to open later this year.

Photo: Danielle James