Birdman is back with a new single just weeks after his “son” Lil Wayne released his chart topping Tha Carter IV project.

The track “Y.U. Mad” is the first single off his upcoming Bigga Than Life album set to hit stores November 21.

On it, we not only hear the Cash Money general, but Weezy and Young Money’s queen, Nicki Minaj.

Check out Birdman and his cohorts below.