Lil Kim Fans Accuse Nicki Minaj Of Swagger Jacking Again [Photos]

Nicki Minaj is accused of swagger jacking Lil Kim again, this time by the loyal followers in the Queen Bee’s fan club.

On Thursday Nicki attended Fashion’s Night Out in NYC and hosted an event at Yves Saint Laurent where her fans attended in record breaking droves.

While there, Minaj also turned heads in an Asian inspired outfit that included chopsticks and a kimono.

According to Kim’s LilKimFanClub however, the outfit was a subliminal diss at the rapper who wore a similar look at a gay pride event just months earlier.

Not only do they accuse Nicki of jacking Kim’s style last night, but they contend that Nick’s bizzare Video Music Awards look was inspired by The Queen Bee as well.

Do you think Nicki’s copying Kim?
Check it out for yourself below.
