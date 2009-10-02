“Fame Kills” Tour Bites The Dust

Hip-Hop heads clamoring to get a view of “Kan, the Louis Vuitton Don” and the enigma that is Lady Gaga will have to settle for a performance in their dreams because the concert is not going to happen.

Announced by concert promotion giant Live Nation, the “Fame Kills” concert tour was one of the most ambitious and highly anticipated events of the year. Combining two stars that have been lighting rods in their respective genres, tickets were quickly snatched from box offices everywhere.

Announced mere days ago, the most recent action involving the tour came when dates for the tour were announced.

Anyone that purchased tickets will be given full refunds for the tour that was to have its first show on November 10th. No one from Kanye or Lady Gaga’s camp has commented on the cancellation.

In other Kanye news, the extremely talented lyricist will have to wait for any new developments regarding his legal woes. The “Gold Digger” rapper won a delay in his highly scrutinized paparazzi scuffle case. The hearing has officially been moved to October 23rd. Kanye and his road manager, Don Crowley, have both been charged with three misdemeanors.