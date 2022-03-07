MAGA Actor Ricky Schroder Has Another Meltdown Over Mask Mandate

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Former child star, actor, and MAGA affiliate Ricky Schroder has yet another public meltdown captured on video after being asked to follow masking rules intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The incident, which was shared on social media by Schroder through his Instagram account, shows the former NYPD Blues actor becoming irate with security guards at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene, Kansas. Schroder stopped there while en route to Washington D.C. to join the purported “freedom convoy” of truck drivers protesting against vaccine and mask mandates throughout the United States.

The video, which was shared by the Patriot Takes account on Twitter on Sunday (March 6th), shows the guards at the museum asking him to wear a mask citing government rules. Schroder replies, “the evil federal government.”, to which the guard states, “that’s your opinion.” That seemed to trigger Schroder who responded, “God’s laws are higher than the federal government’s, but you’re going to enforce man’s laws?” After a brief back and forth, Schroder tells the security guards that “they don’t know God” and calls them “Nazis” as he walks out.

The video of the meltdown caught the attention of many on social media, some who poked fun at the bedraggled 51-year old actor who has delved deeper into a right-wing political stance within the past few years. He had recently berated a worker at a Costco in Los Angeles, California in May 2021 after the worker informed him that he wouldn’t let him in the store because state guidelines, as well as the company’s on requiring face masks, hadn’t changed.

“The people in power? You’re going to listen to these people? They’ve destroyed our economy. They’re destroying our culture. They’re destroying our state. And you’re just going to listen to their rules?” he yelled at the employee named Jason. Schroder would later apologize. Schroder has also caused shockwaves after it was reported that he donated money towards the $2 million bail amount for the Wisconsin shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, helping him to go free before his trial.