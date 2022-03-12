Traci Braxton Dies Of Cancer At 50

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Traci Braxton, sister of R&B star Toni Braxton, battled with cancer for years and sadly succumbed to the disease according to a post from her sister. Traci was a notable member of the Braxton Family Values reality television series and released a charting solo project just a few years ago.

TMZ has the exclusive report, of which we share a portion, below:

Traci’s Husband Kevin Surratt tells TMZ … “We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory.”

We’re told Traci’s sisters, mom and friends were by her side when she passed.

Toni Braxton’s heartfelt message to her sister can be read and viewed below:

It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.

Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake.

We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life.

We are family forever.

Love,

The Braxton Family

Traci Braxton, a native of Severn, Md., is survived by her husband, Kevin Surratt, her son, Kevin Surratt Jr., her grandchild, sisters Towanda, Tamar and Trina, and a host of other unnamed loved ones.

Traci Braxton was 50 years old.

—

Photo: Getty