Drake Gives JoJo Props For Her Cover Of “Marvin’s Room” [Video]

While many rappers and singers went on to throw their own version of Drake’s “Marvin’s Room” together, the young money hit maker did catch one he said he really enjoyed.

“In JoJo’s case, she actually took the time to write really potent new lyrics.”

In an interview with Paper Magazine, Drake spoke about why JoJo’s was different from the others and why he appreciated it more.

“It was really shocking, I think, for her audience since throughout her career she’s been kind of stereotyped as this teen pop star and then she comes out with this different kind of substance,” he said. “It’s very rare that people take your song and do it over like that.”

In a previous interview with MTV News, JoJo explained how the song came together.

“Well, one of my friends was like, ‘Jo, you gotta hear this new Drake song!’ I loved it, and I thought Drake was really emotional and honest,” she said. “I was like, ‘This a great record,’ so I had a little time in the car ride [on my way to the airport]. So I wrote my version in the car ride, and I landed in L.A., I went to the studio, I recorded it, and the next day I put it on the Internet, and people really, really loved it. And I was totally shocked, ’cause I was scared to use the F-word, and I didn’t know how people would respond to it.”

If you haven’t already, peep JoJo’s version of Marvin’s Room Below.