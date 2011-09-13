A Pregnant Beyoncé And Solange Hit Up Fashion Week [Photos]

Beyoncé and Solange spent some sibling bonding time together during The Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City.
Front row at the J. Crew and Vera Wang spring 2012 shows at Lincoln Center, a pregnant B covered up her baby bump, while aunt-to-be Solange smiled near by.
Even though it’s still early in the pregnancy, can we be safe to assume that Beyonce has that glow to her?
Peep the page #’s below to see the other pics from the event and let us know.
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE