Kanye West Nominates The RZA For V Magazine’s ‘Heroes’ Issue [Photo]

The RZA is the latest celebrity featured in an issue of V Magazine now that he’s been nominated for their ‘Heroes’ issue by his good friend and collaborator Kanye West.

In the publication’s fall issue, the Wu-Tang veteran reflects on his rap career as requested by Kanye who suggested him for the feature.

He tells V how he got his start working with The GZA who he met in 1976.

We were kids just doin’ it. I was rapping over anything…Dr. Seuss, Mother Goose, anything[…] When I came into the biz, I wanted to Fawk up the game. I thought that other than some music from the ’60s and ’70s, everything was bullShyte. Rappers had nothing to say. R&B made me carsick. I never strived for dollar, but my ego was super-duper.”

Other celebrities who gave nominations for the issue include Drew Barrymore, Steven Meisel, Marina Abramovic, Jean-Paul Goude, Christina Aguilera, James Franco, Courtney Love, Missy Elliott, Antony Hegarty, Miley Cyrus, Yoko Ono, Jerry Hall and more.