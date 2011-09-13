King Vashtie Returns, Did She Snatch The Crown From King Bey? [Photos]



Vashtie Kola For VIBE



Famed video director Vashtie Kola is back with a new photo shoot at the hands of VIBE magazine.

Vashtie who also calls herself ‘King Vashtie’, made headlines this summer after calling out Beyonce for dubbing herself ‘King B.’

Now the director of Solange Knowles‘ “T.O.N.Y.” and the first woman to design a Nike Air Jordan sneaker, is posing for VIBE in a number of high fashion pieces with what else?

A crown.

Kola, who recently directed Kendrick Lamar’s video shoot for “ADHD”, plays dress up in a white blazer, black shorts jumper and cobalt blue blouse for the VIBE cameras.

The photos contain photography by Justin Hyte, hair by Gabi Corney, makeup by Tai Lotson and styling from Oscar Montes de Oca.

