Beyonce Makes Surprise Appearance On X-Factor Australia [Video]

Beyonce recently left a number of people speechless after making a surprise appearance on X-Factor Australia.

The songstress and mother to be joined Guy Sebastian in New York where the contestants were visiting for a round of judging.

After meeting King B, the budding singers were put through another round of competition and Beyonce who served as a mentor, was allowed to pick the finalists.

Check out the lovely Beyonce stunning the X-Factor Australia contestants below.